Oman Observer

FARMERS STAGE DEMO IN FRANCE: A cyclist rides past tractors on the Place de Jaude in Clermont-Ferrand, central France, during a farmers’ demonstration in support of their trade. Thousands of farmers took part in demonstrations in Clermont-Ferrand and Lyon to ‘defend their trade’ and demand ‘rapid answers’ from the government. Livestock farmers deem the price of meat paid to producers is too low and demand European aid be maintained, amid current consultations over the future European Union’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP). — AFP