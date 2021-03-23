Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The National Defence College (NDC) on Tuesday hosted via video-conferencing Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League. Air Vice Marshal Saleh bin Yahya al Maskari, NDC Commandant, welcomed the guest, who gave a lecture titled “The Arab League, Future and Challenges”, within the framework of the general curricula for the eighth batch of the NDC. During the lecture, the Arab League Secretary-General highlighted the influence of the current Arab regime on the joint Arab action and the extent of the regional and international developments on the march of the Arab League’s work. He also touched on the major obstacles and pillars for the success of the Arab joint action. The lecture was attended by a number of senior officials and officers. — ONA