Nepal scrapped quarantine rules for vaccinated people, thus making quarantine not necessary for Omani residents visiting Nepal as tourists, who are vaccinated against Covid-19.

However, every traveller, vaccinated or not, must possess a negative report against the disease 72-hour before the travel.

Accordingly, those who travel from Oman to Nepal wouldn’t have to be quarantined. They also do not require another PCR test on arrival as they carry a negative test report from the country of origin.

“Omani visitors can walk free and proceed with an itinerary if they are vaccinated or not, but carry a negative report’’, said Sarmila Parajuli Dhakal, Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Nepal to the Sultanate, told the Observer.

“Nepal doesn’t require an inbound traveller to stay in quarantine from most of the countries including Oman, except some WHO restricted countries due to the developments of the new variants, as a precautionary measure against the pandemic’’, Sarmila said.

“Both citizens and residents in the Sultanate have welcomed the move and shown interest to visit the country and we expect the decision would help to revive the tourism sector.”

She further said that Nepal has also decided to issue a visa on arrival for tourists at Tribhuvan International Airport, a facility that was stopped along with the lockdown last year.

“We hope that a pleasant tourism environment would be created in Nepal with this new move just as this year’s trekking and mountaineering season has slowly started to grip the enthusiasts.”

There are nearly 20,000 Nepalis in Oman, most of whom are blue-collar workers and there has been a steady increase in demand for Nepali expertise in Oman as “the Sultanate provides favourable working and living conditions for expatriates.”