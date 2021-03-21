Local 

Honourable Lady visits Child Care Centre

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Honourable Lady, Spouse of His Majesty the Sultan, on Sunday went on an inspection tour of the Child Care Centre affiliated to the Ministry of Social Development, in Al Seeb. During the visit, the Honourable Lady had a close look at the programmes and facilities of the Centre. She also listened to a briefing about efforts made to promote the children’s capabilities in preparation for their accommodation in society through the application of the best international practices that cater to their humanitarian, educational and rehabilitation needs. The Honourable Lady’s visit comes within the context of her interest and great keenness to ensure the welfare of this segment of society and to guarantee a decent and stable life for the children. — ONA

