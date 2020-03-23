11 new Covid-19 cases in Oman

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of (11) new confirmed cases with Covid-19 of seven citizens.

Of these new cases, nine cases linked to travel and contact infection while two cases are under investigation. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the Sultanate 66.

The ministry said that 17 cases have recovered.

MOH has called upon all to adhere to the quarantine procedures as instructed and avoid public and worship places.

The ministry also advised all citizens and residents to keep on washing hands with water and soap as well as avoiding touching the face, nose, mouth, and eyes and following the healthy habits when coughing and sneezing.

It said that complete adherence to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH is further required.