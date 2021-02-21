Defence Secretary General receives commander of US Central Command

Muscat: Dr. Mohammed Nasser al-Za’abi, Secretary-General at the Ministry of Defence received in his office at Al Mustafa Camp today Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, Commander of the United States Central Command and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate.

The meeting reviewed a range of views on several topics of common interest.

The meeting was attended by the US Ambassador to the Sultanate and the Military Attaché at the US Embassy in Muscat.

Separately, Vice Admiral Abdullah Khamis al-Ra’eesi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) received in his office at Al Murtafa Camp today Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, Commander of the United States Central Command and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate.