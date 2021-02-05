Picture of the day 05/02/2021 Oman Observer A man walks past a barrier wall painted with an image of former Afghan Tolo TV presenter Yama Siawash, who was killed in a bomb attack on November 7, 2020, along a roadside in Kabul. — AFP ShareClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related