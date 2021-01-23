Picture of the day 23/01/2021 Oman Observer A FARMER’S FRUITS OF LABOUR: Palestinian farmer Atta Jaber carries giant turnips that he harvested from his land across from the Israeli settlement of Kiryat Arba, in the West Bank town of Hebron. — AFP ShareClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related