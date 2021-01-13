Oman Observer

Turkish authorities have captured a suspect in connection with a 2016 suicide bombing that left 12 German tourists dead in Istanbul, police in the south-eastern city of Sanliurfa confirmed on Wednesday. The suspect was detained late on Monday in a joint operation by police and the country’s intelligence agency in Sanliurfa, which lies along the border with Syria, state news agency Anadolu reported. He was identified as IS member Suleyman Al Aggal. Police in Sanliurfa said Al Aggal has yet to be referred to court and that the prosecutor issued a confidentiality order on the case. — dpa

