The Environment Authority has reiterated its appeal to save trees and not to indulge in cutting, uprooting, or damaging any tree, shrub, or herb from forests without proper permission.

Indulgence in any such activity would amount to legal accountability. A recent statement came from the authority following the seizure of a vehicle loaded with firewood in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate on Tuesday in violation of the Environmental Protection Law.

The authority said legal procedures against them were being processed.

illegal cutting

Laws of the Sultanate prohibit illegal cutting of trees, which damages green cover. The laws seek to activate programmes to combat desertification in cooperation with international and regional organisations.

In 2018, the number of firewood permits reached about 1,755, the vast majority of which were given in Al Dhahirah Governorate (597 permits).

Article 2 of the law stipulates it is forbidden to export firewood and charcoal. Anyone who violates this will be fined no less than RO 200 and not more than RO 1,000.

The fine is doubled if the violation is repeated. Article 3 prohibits logging activities or burning wood without permission from the Authority. Anyone who violates this will be fined not less than RO 50 and not exceeding RO 500. The fine is doubled when the violation is repeated.

The Authority grants two types of permits – permanent and temporary. Permanent permits are given to citizens who meet the conditions of social security category status, those who do not have any governmental or private job and age is 30 years and above. Workers or retirees whose monthly salary or pension does not exceed RO 350 also come under this category. The priority is given to those who practice this as a main job and thus have the right to do business.

Temporary permits are granted to those who wish to obtain firewood for personal purposes such as certain occasions and holidays, provided the permit period does not exceed three days. Any business deal is prohibited in this case.

Logging permits

The permits in general are granted based on the availability of firewood in the designated locations and the competent authorities have the right to suspend, cancel, or not renew the permits in the event of a violation.

The permit holder is not allowed to cut green trees.

Also, logging is not allowed near public streets or residential areas keeping in mind public interest. The Nature Conservation Department monitors all sites to prevent people from collecting firewood or cutting wild trees without permission.

The law in Oman helps to regulate the logging process in general because it is one of the activities that negatively affect society, as it causes great damage to the environment.

Impact on health

Cutting trees reduces the amount of oxygen in the atmosphere, and it also increases the intensity of the dust, as trees work as natural sand barriers.

Among the most harmful impacts of illegal logging can be seen on livestock, because it depends mainly on plants. Thus there is a great loss for the country’s economy, which is forced at this time to import meat from abroad. Besides, logging reduces the percentage of groundwater and increases the temperature. It exposes soil to erosion, affects soil fertility, increases air pollution, and consequently causes chest and lung diseases, especially among children in the early stages of life.