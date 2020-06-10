65% Omanisation in nursing, medical lab jobs: MOH

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that it has made great efforts to provide many jobs through a direct appointment or through the replacement system.

Khalid bin Abdullah al Manzari, Director General of Administrative Affairs at the Ministry of Health said that the statistical information regarding Omanisation of workers in medical and auxiliary medical jobs until the end of last year indicates a high percentage of Omanisation, between 80 and 94 percent to reach 100 percent in some specializations.

The percentage of Omanisation among consultant physicians was 72 percent, and among physicians overall, 39 percent. The percentage was 65 in nursing and medical laboratory jobs, 94 in pharmacy jobs, and 74 in ancillary medical jobs.

Al-Manzari added that the health sector is one of the vital sectors in providing job opportunities for citizens and that the Ministry is working in accordance with its strategic plans for employment to gradually raise the current Omanisation rates in various medical and auxiliary specialties. The Ministry also hopes to achieve the desired goal of Omanisation of all jobs in the future by up to 90 percent, while ensuring that new employees receive appropriate training and benefit from the long experience of old employees.