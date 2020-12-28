Picture of the day 28/12/2020 Oman Observer BRITAIN BLANKETED WITH SNOW: People walk through snow in Burford. Most of Britain was blanketed with snow on Monday as temperatures plunged to -3 degree Celsius in some parts of the country. — Reuters ShareClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related