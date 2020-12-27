Oman Observer

High waves and strong winds hit The Four Lighthouse at Porspoder, western France on Sunday. Thousands of homes in north-western France were deprived of electricity on Sunday as Storm Bella swept through the area. More than 6,000 homes were without power in Normandy and around 4,000 in Brittany, electricity distributor Enedis said. The storm generated gusts reaching 80 to 100 km per hour inland and 100 to 120 km per hour as it battered the west coast. — AFP

