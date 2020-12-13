Picture of the day 13/12/2020 Oman Observer A vendor steering her boat while looking for customers at The Damnoen Saduak floating market, nearly deserted with few tourists due to ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus travel restrictions, some 100km southwest of Bangkok. — AFP ShareClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related