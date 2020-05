644 Covid-19 cases in South Batinah, 187 in Suhar

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday announced 636 new confirmed cases with Covid-19, out of which 345 are Omanis and 291 residents.

This brings up the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate to 9,009, including 40 deaths.

South Batinah – 644 cases, including 6 deaths

Barka

Cases- 337

Deaths – 4

Recovered- 140

Rustaq

Cases- 82

Deaths – 1

Recovered- 37

Musannah

Cases- 130

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 45

North Batinah – 605, 1 death

Shinas

Cases- 73

Deaths –

Recovered- 43

Suwaiq

Cases- 155

Deaths – 1

Recovered- 42

Suhar

Cases- 187

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 36

South Sharqiyah – 256 cases

Sur

Cases- 64

Deaths – 0

Recovered-35

Jaalan Bani Bu Ali

Cases- 155

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 131

Al Dhakilyah – 319 cases

Nizwa

Cases- 81

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 64

Al Dhahirah – 120 cases

Ibri

Cases- 105

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 38

North Sharqiyah – 80 cases

Dhofar – 27 cases

Salalah

Cases- 27

Deaths – 1

Recovered- 18

Musandam –Eight cases

Buraimi – 93 cases

Al Wusta – 17 cases, including 8 in Duqm