Picture of the day 27/11/2020 Oman Observer ENVIRONMENTALISTS PROTEST: Police officers watch activists in treetops at the Dannenrod forest, during a protest of environmentalists against the extension of the A49 motorway, near Dannenrod, Germany. — Reuters