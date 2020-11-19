Picture of the day 19/11/2020 Oman Observer Streets have been bedecked with red, white and green decorations and lit with decorative lights for the 50th Glorious National Day. Pictures by Khalfan al Ruzaiqi ShareClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related