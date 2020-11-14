Oman Observer

MUSCAT: As part of the National Day celebrations, 50 bikers participated in a march covering 50km from Burj Al Sahwa, passing through the airport road, Sultan Qaboos Street, Royal Opera House, Muttrah Sea Road, and finally reaching Al Alam Palace. Bikers returned to the closing point of the race at Children’s Museum in Qurum. The 50 bikers, who represented various governorates of the Sultanate, took part in the march to express their loyalty and gratitude to the nation.

