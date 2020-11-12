Picture of the day 12/11/2020 Oman Observer FESTIVAL IS AT HAND: A woman harvests marigold flowers ahead of the upcoming Hindu Tihar (Diwali) festival in Ichangu Narayan village, on the outskirts of Kathmandu on Thursday. — AFP ShareClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related