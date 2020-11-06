Picture of the day 06/11/2020 Oman Observer Devotees walk back after taking a holy dip at the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswathi, on a dry river bed area, in Allahabad. — AFP ShareClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related