636 new cases in Muscat today, 285 in North Batinah

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday announced 1,318 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 853 Omanis and 465 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 32,394 including 3 new deaths.

Of the total deaths reported, 89 of them are residents and 41 Omanis.

Of the total deaths reported, 77 of them are in the 15-69 age group, 63 in the 60+ group.

Of the total deaths reported, 119 of them are males and 21 are females.

Of the total 140 deaths, Muscat topped the list with 103, followed by South Batinah 13, North Batinah 10, Al Dhakilyah 5, South al Sharqiyah 3, North Sharqiyah 1 Dhofar 2, Al Dhahirah 1, Buraimi 2.

Today’s highlights

Muscat: 22, 796 cases + 636

North al Batinah  – 2, 595 cases +285

South al Batinah: 2, 357 cases +168

Al Dhakilyah: 1,253 cases + 69

Al-Wusta: 1,106 cases +14

South Sharqiyah: 699 cases +41

North Sharqiyah  517 cases +30

Al Buraimi: 351 cases + 26

Al Dhahirah: 309 cases +11

Dhofar: 398 cases +38 ( 33 new cases in Salalah)

Musandam: 13 cases

 

 

