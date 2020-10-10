Picture of the day 10/10/2020 Oman Observer SCHOOLS OPEN PARTIALLY IN GAZA AMID PANDEMIC: Students, wearing protective face masks, sit in class in Gaza City after the partial reopening of schools, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in the Palestinian enclave. — AFP ShareClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related