Oman Observer

Third-year students on the Special Effects Model Making for Film and Television course wear face coverings to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, during class at the University of Bolton, in Bolton, northern England. The University of Bolton has introduced numerous Covid-safety measures across its campus including: Airport-style temperature scanners, socially distanced seating, perspex screens and visors for lecturers, a bicycle loan scheme for students, one-way routes throughout campus buildings and additional online resources for student learning. Hundreds of thousands of students have begun a new academic year at universities across the UK. — AFP

