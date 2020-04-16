635 expatriates among Covid-19 infected in Oman

Muscat: The Ministry of Health in Oman announced 109 new cases of Covid 19 on Thursday, bringing the total number to 1, 019, including four deaths. With this, the number of cases crosses the 1,000-mark.

Of these twelve (12) cases are Omanis, and ninety-seven (97) cases are expatriates.

Dr. Ahmed al Saeedi, the Minister of Health, said of the total 1, 019 cases reported so far the 384 of them are Omanis and 635 expatriates.

The Minister said though Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the Sultanate, numbers in Oman are much less compared to the global levels. The fatality rate Covid-19 in the Sultanate is 0.04 percent.

Eighty-eight (88) of the 109 cases reported on Thursday are from Muscat.

Region-wise,

Muscat – 832 cases, 119 recovered, 4 deaths

Al Dhakilyah – 46 cases, 21 recovered

South Batinah – 50 cases, 12 recovered

Musandam – three cases

Al Dhahirah – three cases, 2 recovered

South Sharqiyah – 27 cases, 1 recovered

North Sharqiyah – 13 cases

Buraimi – four cases

North Batinah – 31 cases, 19 recovered

Dhofar – 10 cases, 2 recovered

The fourth Covid-19 death was reported on Sunday, a 37-year- year-old expatriate.

On April 10, the third death was reported in Oman – first from the expatriate community – is also from the capital.

Prior to this, two Covid-19 deaths reported in the Sultanate have been from Muscat – first death, a 72-year-old citizen, was recorded on March 31 and the second death, again a 72-year-old citizen who contracted the disease earlier was reported on Saturday, April 4.