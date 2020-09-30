Oman Observer

Eden Hazard will have to play some football for Real Madrid in their next two games or will be left out of Belgium’s squad for their three internationals in October, coach Roberto Martinez said on Wednesday. Hazard, 29, has yet to play this season as he has struggled with an ankle injury and faces a race to be fit for Real’s La Liga matches against Real Valladolid on Wednesday and at Levante on Sunday. “If Eden gets onto the pitch at Real he will join us but if not, then he will stay and train individually in Madrid,” said Martinez.

Related