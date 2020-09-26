Picture of the day 26/09/2020 Oman Observer POLICE PATROL TO CONTROL COVID: Members of Istanbul Police Department Mounted Unit patrol against people not wearing protective face masks at Taksim Square as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in Istanbul. — Reuters ShareClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related