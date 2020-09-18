HERALDING HARVEST FEST: A visitor takes photos in front of a balloon installation depicting the moon at a riverside park in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday. Seoul Seongdong-gu District Office installed a 12-metre-diameter balloon and 20 other smaller balloons covered with an image of the lunar surface, to pray for overcoming the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and to deliver messages of hope ahead of the annual Chuseok full moon harvest festival. — AFP

