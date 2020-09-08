Police (in blue) conduct search and rescue operations at the site of a landslide in the village of Shiiba in Miyazaki Prefecture on Tuesday, after Typhoon Haishen grazed the southern Japanese island of Kyushu the day before. The powerful typhoon went on to lash South Korea on Monday after smashing into southern Japan with record winds and heavy rains that left up to eight people dead or missing. — AFP
