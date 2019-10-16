63 government entities get safe high-speed network

The Ministry of Technology and Communications together with Oman Broadband and Ooredoo launched the high-speed Oman Government Network (OGN) on Wednesday.

This integrated and safe government network will meet the future requirements of e.oman projects, like the G-Cloud, the Official Oman eGovernment Services Portal and the National Data Center.

“The high-speed Oman Government Network replaced the current OGN in 63 government entities in Muscat including all ministry headquarters and some of their main branches in the

capital”, said Dhafir bin Saif al Kabbani, In-charge of Director General of Infrastructure.

According to him, these entities are linked using fibre optics network in a way that helps these entities in benefiting from the new network to provide their eServices with better quality and speed that reaches 1 GB in all government sites. “In addition, the new network will play a major role in upgrading the capacity of the OGN’s Integrated Service Digital Network (ISDN) lines and elevating its quality while decreasing the previous costs,”

Al Kabbani said.

Bader al Zeidi of Oman Broadband said that the project is considered one of the most vital projects in the technology and communication field.

FIBRE OPTICS

“This project aims to enable electronic connectivity between different government entities through a single high efficiency and quality network,” he said.

Al Zeidi said that the company’s role includes building, designing, and maintaining the inactive fibre optics network.

About 115 km of fibre was built in the first stage in 18 sites during a 14-month period.

In the second stage, 458 km of fiber was added in 45 sites in an 18-month period; thus, the total length

of the fiber accounted for 573 km covering 63 sites.

This project will allow government entities to have access to high speed and good quality data transfer. This network will be garnered towards 4-IR needs and the applications that accompany it.

Ian Dench, CEO, Ooredoo, said: “We are honoured to have been chosen to support the ITA in the implementation of its e.oman mission. We are connecting every ministerial headquarter with independent high-speed network and this agreement is a breakthrough in elevating and improving Oman’s government network.”

He said that the new network will give enhanced speed, better security solutions, and cost-effective integrated services that will ultimately improve the eServices provided by the government to the citizens.

“The investment in this high-speed network is a clear demonstration of the country’s innovative and forward-looking ICT strategy and desire to be able to adapt to rapidly changing technologies while preparing for the future,” he added.