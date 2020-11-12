63 firms violated COVID-19 precautions

As many as 63 establishments in the private sector were found to have violated the safety regulations with regard to combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Labour, a total of 516 inspections were conducted on different private sector institutions during the period between March 23 and October 30.

“The inspections were carried out by the epidemiological investigation team, which was formed in May this year, based on the directives of the Supreme Committee”, a statement from the ministry said.

While a total of 140 establishments were found to have committed to the precautionary measures, 12 labour housing facilities were ordered to be closed and one establishment referred to the public prosecution, it said.

The Ministry of Labour and the competent authorities are responsible for controlling private sector establishments in case of any violations of the decisions issued by the Supreme Committee.

“The epidemiological investigation team received reports of COVID-19 infection, collected data of infected cases, and investigated the source of infection”, it said.

In June last, the Ministry of Labour issued a number of measures in accordance with the decisions taken by the Supreme Committee to be followed by the private sector.

It also announced a number of fines against the violators of the decisions, and that their proceeds will be allocated to the fund established in Oman to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to fines, private sector establishments and labour accommodations may also be subject to the competent entities closing on the basis of recommendations made by the epidemiological investigation team.

Related