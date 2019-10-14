621 job opportunities offered by forty tourist establishments

Muscat: The Ministry of Tourism, in cooperation with the Ministry of Manpower and several tourism institutions organized the first career opportunities exhibition in the tourism sector in Muscat Intercontinental Hotel on Monday.

The exhibition comes within the framework of the efforts that aim at boosting the employment opportunities for the national manpower and enabling them to work in the tourism sector.

It also comes in support of the efforts of the competent authorities on the employment of the national manpower, the initiative of the National Programme for Enhancing Economic Diversification (Tanfeedh) related to the creation of employment opportunities for young people in the institutions and facilities of the tourism sector.

As many as 621 jobs opportunities were offered by 40 institutions and establishments operating in the tourism sector in the Sultanate, most notably Oman Air, which presented about 200 jobs.

As more as 1,800 young men and women from the tourism qualifications and competencies required for the jobs offered by these institutions and establishments competed for such opportunities.

The Public Authority for Manpower Register (PAMR) has sent text messages to those jobseekers.

Maithaa bint Saif al Mahrouqi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Hamad bin Khamis al Amri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Manpower for Labour Affairs and officials toured the exhibition where they met jobseekers.

They reviewed the opportunities offered by the institutions participating in the exhibition and were briefed by HR officials and specialists about employment in hotel establishments and travel tourism and companies and airlines, in addition to the available job opportunities.

As many as 16,487 male and female citizens work in the tourism sector. The Ministry of Tourism is seeking to increase the Omanisation rates in tourism and hotel establishments operating in the Sultanate, in cooperation with the competent authorities through joint coordination and finding solutions to employ national cadres in the tourism sector, according to the set mechanisms. –ONA

