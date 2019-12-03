62 Omani trainees complete specialised IT training with MTC

The Ministry of Technology and Communications (MTC) feted 62 Omani trainees upon the completion of their specialised IT training, encompassing the 11th batch of SAS mobile apps development training, 17th batch of SAS Virtual Reality training, Najeh training programme for job-seekers in the field of IT infrastructure and Najeh programme for employees in the field of website development. The event was held under the auspices of Dr Salim bin Sultan al Ruzaiqi, CEO of MTC.

The celebration included a speech delivered by Hassan Fida al Lawati, Director General of the Digital Society Development Division, in which he emphasised the role played by the ministry in supporting and encouraging Omani towards innovation and creativity in ICT fields.

“The Ministry has signed a number of strategic partnerships with a number of international companies to provide a number of services, including training programmes to help Omani youth to develop their skills and abilities in various fields of information technology and the emerging technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This will enable them to keep up with the job market requirements, or to establish their own businesses which would boost the IT industry in the Sultanate,” Al Lawati said.

“The skills and experience gained by the trainees through their participation in the training courses will have a significant impact on providing them with suitable job opportunities, or encourage those who wish to continue their way in the world of entrepreneurship through the SAS Center for Entrepreneurship, which will provide them with the required support.”

