CORONAVIRUS Front Stories Local 

Oman reports 62 new Covid-19 cases, total 546

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday announced the registration of 62 new confirmed cases with Covid-19, bringing the total cases to 546, including three deaths.

109 cases have recovered.

On Friday, the third death related to Covid-19 was reported in Oman – first from the expatriate community – is also from the capital.

Prior to this, two Covid-19 deaths reported in the Sultanate have been from Muscat – first death, a 72-year-old citizen, was recorded on March 31 and the second death, again a 72-year-old citizen who contracted the disease earlier was reported on Saturday, April 4.

The Ministry also advised all citizens and residents to keep on washing hands with water and soap, as well as avoiding touching the face, nose, mouth, and eyes and following the healthy habits when coughing and sneezing.

Full adherence to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH is further required, it said.

 

 

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5807 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Support for research and innovation

Oman Observer Comments Off on Support for research and innovation

Omanis in public sector reach 201,826 in October 2019

Oman Observer Comments Off on Omanis in public sector reach 201,826 in October 2019

Al Bashaer running race today

Oman Observer Comments Off on Al Bashaer running race today
Oman Observer

FREE
VIEW