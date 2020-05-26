6,171 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, 3,192 in Muttrah

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday announced 348 new confirmed cases with Covid-19, out of which are 171 Omanis and 177 residents.

This brings up the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate to 8,118. The total recoveries, meanwhile, rose to 2,067.

262 of the total 348 cases reported on Tuesday were from Muscat, taking the total in the capital to 6,171, including 29 deaths.

The number of cases as per the wilayats in Muscat:

Muttrah

Cases – 3,254

Deaths – 18

Recovered- 690

Bausher

Cases- 1272

Deaths – 3

Recovered- 194

Quriyat

Cases- 13

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 7

Al Amerat

Cases- 212

Deaths – 1

Recovered- 18

Al Seeb

Cases- 1363

Deaths – 7

Recovered- 153

Muscat

Cases- 57

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 9