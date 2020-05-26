6,171 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, 3,192 in Muttrah
Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday announced 348 new confirmed cases with Covid-19, out of which are 171 Omanis and 177 residents.
This brings up the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate to 8,118. The total recoveries, meanwhile, rose to 2,067.
262 of the total 348 cases reported on Tuesday were from Muscat, taking the total in the capital to 6,171, including 29 deaths.
The number of cases as per the wilayats in Muscat:
Muttrah
Cases – 3,254
Deaths – 18
Recovered- 690
Bausher
Cases- 1272
Deaths – 3
Recovered- 194
Quriyat
Cases- 13
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 7
Al Amerat
Cases- 212
Deaths – 1
Recovered- 18
Al Seeb
Cases- 1363
Deaths – 7
Recovered- 153
Muscat
Cases- 57
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 9