Al Busaid inspects disinfection and spraying campaign in Dhofar

Salalah: Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar inspected disinfection and spraying campaign carried out by Dhofar Municipality in Salalah as part of measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Al Busaidy also reviewed community initiatives aimed to distribute Ramadhan food packs to low-income families and expat workers whose businesses were shuttered due the Coronavirus crisis. The initiatives are organized by government agencies, private establishments, social development committees and the Salalah Charitable Team.