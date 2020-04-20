CORONAVIRUS Front Stories Local Main 

Oman reports 144 new Covid-19 cases, total 1,410

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 144 new confirmed cases with Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total registered cases in the Sultanate to 1,410, including seven deaths.

Today’s figures that include 58 citizens and 86 expatriates are also highest to be announced in the country to date.

The number of recoveries rose by 5 to 238.

The Ministry of Health on Sunday announced the death of a resident aged 59, who had been suffering from Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in the Sultanate to 7.

MOH calls upon all to adhere to the isolation procedures by staying in an isolated room with an attached toilet and serving the isolated person from outside the room as instructed.

The Ministry also advised all citizens and residents to keep on washing hands with water and soap, avoiding touching the face, nose, mouth, and eyes and following the healthy habits when coughing and sneezing.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5956 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Be careful while using water heaters: MOCI

Oman Observer Comments Off on Be careful while using water heaters: MOCI

Electronic passports must to enter Sultanate: ROP

Oman Observer Comments Off on Electronic passports must to enter Sultanate: ROP

Heritage ministry releases book on Sohar ship

Oman Observer Comments Off on Heritage ministry releases book on Sohar ship