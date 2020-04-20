Oman reports 144 new Covid-19 cases, total 1,410

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 144 new confirmed cases with Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total registered cases in the Sultanate to 1,410, including seven deaths.

Today’s figures that include 58 citizens and 86 expatriates are also highest to be announced in the country to date.

The number of recoveries rose by 5 to 238.

The Ministry of Health on Sunday announced the death of a resident aged 59, who had been suffering from Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in the Sultanate to 7.

MOH calls upon all to adhere to the isolation procedures by staying in an isolated room with an attached toilet and serving the isolated person from outside the room as instructed.

The Ministry also advised all citizens and residents to keep on washing hands with water and soap, avoiding touching the face, nose, mouth, and eyes and following the healthy habits when coughing and sneezing.