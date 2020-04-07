Madayn signs agreement with Al Madina Logistics

Muscat: The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn signed an agreement on Tuesday with Al Madina Logistics Services to manage and operate the customs area services at Al Mazunah Free Zone. The agreement aims at raising the efficiency of handling operations, and management of loading and unloading containers and trucks at the land port. The agreement was signed by Said bin Abdullah Al Balushi, Director General of Al Mazunah Free Zone, and Mahmood bin Sakhi Al Balushi, CEO of Al Madina Logistics.

Said bin Abdullah Al Balushi, Director General of Al Mazunah Free Zone, stated that the agreement aims at developing and improving the logistics operations in the free zone and enhancing the smooth flow of goods and containers through import and export operations. “These efforts shall serve the suppliers, exporters, economic sectors and the investors in the free zone,” Al Balushi said, adding: “As a national company, Al Madina Logistics Services enjoys rich experience in managing dry ports. Its management and operation of the customs area at Al Mazunah Free Zone shall create an adding value for the suppliers, exporters and investors.”

On his part, Mahmood bin Sakhi Al Balushi, CEO of Al Madina Logistics, emphasised that this agreement comes along the lines of the efforts undertaken by the government for the logistics sector and to emphasise on the importance of collaborating with the private sector to offer logistics services. “Al Madina Logistics is one of the leading national companies in managing inland ports as it established the first inland port in Oman that was inaugurated in 2010 under the name of Muscat Container Depot,” Mahmood Al Balushi pointed out.

It is worth mentioning that Al Mazunah Free Zone has witnessed notable growth during the first quarter of the current year in spite of the current global conditions. The volume of imported goods to the free zone has touched 87,341 tons by the end of March 2020, noting an increase exceeding 44% compared to 60,628 tons during the same period of 2019.