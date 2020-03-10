Oman Observer

AERIAL FOOD DROP: A Russian-made Ilyushin airlifter aircraft leased to the World Food Programme (WFP) makes a drop of food aid near a village in Ayod county, South Sudan. The villagers hear the distant roar of jet engines before a cargo plane makes a deafening pass over Mogok, dropping sacks of grain from its hold to the marooned dust bowl below. South Sudan is the last place on earth where food is airdropped, and in Mogok there was little other choice: without the tonnes of grains and cereals, people would have simply perished. — AFP

