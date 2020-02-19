Oman Observer

Women are seen walking on a rice terraces in Mu Cang Chai, YenBai, Vietnam. Vietnam expects to export 6.75 million tonnes of rice this year, up 6 per cent from last year, Vietnam Food Association Vice Chairman Do Ha Nam said on Tuesday. “Demand is seen rising this year as Vietnamese rice is more competitive in terms of prices,” Nam said, adding that the coronavirus epidemic in China had no impact on shipments of Vietnamese rice to China. — Reuters

