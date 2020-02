A labourer works at a charcoal factory in Egypt’s Sharkia governorate, in the fertile Delta north of the capital Cairo. Egypt’s unemployment rate fell to 8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019 from 8.9 per cent in the same quarter in 2018, state statistics agency CAPMAS said on Saturday. But the unemployment rate increased by 0.2 per cent compared with the third quarter when it was 7.8 per cent. — AFP

