Oman Observer

An Emirati citizen was rescued after he was stuck in the desert of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali for three days, Royal Oman Police said in a statement. “A Royal Oman Police helicopter carried out a search and rescue operation for an Emirati national who was stuck in the desert of Al Nakada for three days after his vehicle broke down in the Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali in the Governorate of South Al Sharqiyah. The person rescued is in a good health and returned safely to the wilayat,” ROP said.

Related