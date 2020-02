Muttrah geotrek is unique for its proximity to the sea road, being a spot of hidden wilderness in the middle of an iconic and cultural district. The trekking route was once the main land route between the old town of Muttrah and the port. It is believed to have been used by ancient miners from the Majan civilisation 5,000 years ago. The route gives you a chance to see brilliant views of Port Sultan Qaboos, Muttrah, Riyam Park and the Sea of Oman from the mountains. You also get to see beautiful rock formations (volcanic ophilolite rocks), remains of old village, green valley — thanks to the rains — and enjoy pristine water from mountain streams. Photo by Midhun Raj

