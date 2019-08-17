600pc surge in industrial licences, customs exemptions in Q1

MUSCAT, AUGUST 17 – The number of industrial licences as well as customs and tax exemptions given during the first quarter of 2019 soared to 2,654, which is a whopping increase of 602.1 per cent over the 378 licences issued during the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The number of industrial licences given in the first quarter of this year was 2,519, compared with just 326 licenses issued in the first quarter of 2018. This increase is due to a number of companies which instead of renewing their licences, preferred to apply for new licences.

Most of these companies have also submitted the application due to the expiry of their environmental approvals. The electronic link of the ‘Invest Easy’ system was also made operational to connect the industrial licences and environmental approvals. The number of customs exemptions during the first quarter of the year 2019 was 130, compared with just 39 of the same period last year. There were five applications submitted for tax exemptions during the first quarter of this year, compared with 13 applications submitted during the same period last year.