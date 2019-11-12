6 bodies of Asian workers identified

MUSCAT, NOV 12 – Six workers who were found dead inside a pipeline on Airport Heights on Monday were identified as Indians. According to details given by the Indian Embassy, two are from Andhra Pradesh, two from Bihar, one each from Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. They were in the 295-metre-long concrete pipeline when the rain water gushed inside while they were at work. Three employees Shanmugha Sundaram Senthil Kumar (43), from Madhurai, Tamil Nadu; Budapana Raju Sathyanarayana (22), from Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, and Usurumurthi Bhima Raju (30), Purushothapalli, Andhra Pradesh, were employees of Bothar Boring Company.

While two others — Sunil Bharti (29) and Vishwakarma Manji (29) were from Patna in Bihar; Vikash Chauhan Mukhadev (27), hailed from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh. They were employed by Said Shabibi Company. Sources at the embassy said that it is in touch with the relatives of the victims in their respective states. “The bodies will be repatriated after completion of necessary legal formalities,” the sources said. Meanwhile, an Omani citizen died when his vehicle was washed away in an overflowing wadi in Rustaq. Despite repeated warnings by Royal Oman Police and the Civil Defence authorities, some drivers attempt to cross running wadis during heavy rains in the northern governorates of the Sultanate from November 8 to 11.