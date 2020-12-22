6.9pc growth in fixed Internet subscriptions

MUSCAT, DEC 22 – Oman’s total fixed Internet subscriptions rose 6.9 per cent to touch 506,091 at the end of November 2020 compared to the same period of 2019.

Of this, fixed broadband Internet connections, which have more than 256 kilobytes speed, rose 6.9 per cent to 504,049 at the end of November 2020, according to the latest data released by National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The number of active mobile broadband subscribers rose 12.1 per cent to 5.31 million at the end of November 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, whereas total fixed telephone lines fell by 0.7 per cent to 591,316.

According to the NCSI report, the number of voice-over-Internet protocol (VoIP) lines surged by 11.8 per cent to 236,906. Further, analogue fixed connections fell by 8.6 per cent to 298,361 at the end of November 2020 compared to the same period of the previous year, whereas ISDN channels fell 2.4 per cent to 47,823.

A total number of mobile subscribers fell 1.1 per cent to 6.22 million until the end of November 2020 compared to the same period of 2019.

Out of this, postpaid mobile connections increased by 26.8 per cent to 976,772, and pre-paid mobile connections fell 5 per cent to 5.24 million at the end of November 2020. Also, the number of subscribers of resellers rose by 11.9 per cent to 1.05 million at the end of November 2020 compared to the same period of 2019.

Related