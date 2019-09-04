5th GCC labour, social affairs, development ministers meet

Muscat: The Fifth Meeting of GCC Ministers of Labour, Social Affairs and Development kicked off in Muscat on Wednesday.

Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower and Chairman of the current session of the GCC Labour Ministers Committee, highlighted in his speech the sincere efforts

made by Kuwait during its chairmanship of the previous session, which had a good impact in the development of the Gulf labour market system.

He added that the convening of meetings within its social and labour framework comes in the light of the challenges reflected in the regional and international arena of economic, political and social developments that have repercussions and impacts on our societies.

He pointed out that this requires an in-depth look to find common mechanisms capable of interacting with these developments and dealing with their effects in a manner that achieves more integration and embodies the prospects for cooperation to preserve our societies and support the foundations of security and social stability.

Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid al Zayani, GCC Secretary-General, delivered a speech in which he affirmed the sincere efforts exerted by the Sultanate in promoting the GCC joint march to achieve the aspirations of GCC citizens towards more cooperation, cohesion and integration. — ONA

