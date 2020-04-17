Oman reports fifth Covid-19 death, 50 new cases

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Health in Oman on Friday announced the fifth Covid-19-related death. The total deaths reported in Oman now stands at five.

The fifth victim is a 66-year-old resident, said the MOH.

A statement issued, said, “MoH extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. May his soul rest in peace.”

The Ministry of Health in Oman also announced 50 new cases of Covid 19 on Friday, bringing the total number to 1, 069.

Of the newly recorded cases on Friday, 26 are Omanis and 24 cases are expatriates.

On Thursday, Dr. Ahmed al Saeedi, the Minister of Health, said of the total 1, 019 cases reported the 384 of them are Omanis and 635 expatriates.

With Friday’s new cases, the 408 Omanis and 661 expatriates are affected by Covid-19.

The minister said that the cases of Covid19 in Oman are on the rise but that numbers in Oman are much less compared to the global levels. The fatality rate Covid-19 in the Sultanate is 0.04 percent.

The minister also revealed that during the virus outbreak peak, Oman may see 500 cases a day with 150 of the cases likely to require intensive care.

He urges the public that “social distancing is the only way to contain the pandemic.”

Muscat still tops the list with 832 cases and four (4) deaths, followed by Dhakiliyah and South Batinah recording 46 and 50 cases, respectively.

Overall, the recovery rate is also progressing with 176 recoveries as of April 16.

The first death was that of a 72-year old citizen reported on March 31, followed by another citizen on April 4.

The third death is that of an expatriate from Muscat reported on April 10 while the fourth death reported Sunday, April 12 was a 37-year old expatriate from the capital.