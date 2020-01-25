Oman Observer

Photographic journey for Mahmoud al Jabri began when he was given a camera to cover the events at his work spot. Since then his camera has been his best and sincere companion. This 39-year-old Science Lab Supervisor from the Ministry of Education is now going places. A member of the Photographic Society of Oman (PSO) and a winner of International Federation of Photography Art Award, Mahmoud says that he shaped his talent on his own until 2016,
when he joined courses organised by PSO.
