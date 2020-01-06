Oman Observer

OVER 10,000 TO TAKE PART IN MUSCAT MARATHON: The 2020 Al Mouj Muscat Marathon is set to be bigger and better than ever before, with over 10,000 people from 110 nationalities to be on the start line for next week’s two-day running festival in Oman’s capital. The centrepiece full Marathon, Half-Marathon and 10 km will be held on January 17. The 5 km Charity Fun Run, as well as the children’s 1 km, 2 km and 3 km races will take place on January 18.

