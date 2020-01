CELEBRATING GOOD NEWS: The people of Nizwa celebrated the good news that His Majesty Sultan Qaboos is in stable health. They organised a procession, which started from the Nizwa Public Library in Al Buhair, passing through Nizwa Fort and Nizwa Souq to the Nizwa Central Souq square. Young and old, women and men, all participated in this happy celebration carrying the flags of the Sultanate and pictures of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

